International Day For Biological Diversity 2022: All You Need To Know

International Day For Biological Diversity 2022: United Nations designated May 22 for this day.

Biodiversity is a broad phrase that refers to the diversity and variability of life on Earth. It is self-evident that the ecological world's equilibrium is required for survival. Every year on May 22, the International Day for Biological Diversity commemorates the value of biodiversity.

The purpose of the day is to raise awareness about the environment and all species that live on this planet. It also encourages people to recognise and address similar concerns and issues.

Humans, the most evolved species on the planet, have a tendency to overlook its importance. Under the guise of development or progress, certain man-made activities end up destroying biological diversity. And it's time for humans to take notice and contribute to making the Earth a more welcoming habitat for all forms of life.

Theme

“Building a shared future for all life” is the theme of International Day for Biological Diversity for 2022. The theme was chosen to continue developing momentum and support the post-2020 global biodiversity framework at the forthcoming UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15).

History

The United Nations General Assembly designated May 22 as International Day for Biological Diversity in December 2000. When the United Nations conducted its "Earth Conference" in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1992, special emphasis was placed on environmental conservation and protection. Following that, Biodiversity Day was observed on December 29 until 2000, when the date was changed to May 22.

Significance

This day is extremely significant in today's world, given the type of lifestyle we lead. It is biodiversity that not only provides a home for many of the world's species, but also serves as a source of food, water, and other resources that we rely on to thrive. Understanding the value of biodiversity and acknowledging the problems is the need of the hour.