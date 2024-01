Three passengers were killed and at least 28 injured when two trains collided on Indonesia's main island of Java on Friday, police said.

The crash at 6:30 am local time (1130 GMT) took place near rice fields in Cicalengka in West Java province and left numerous train carriages overturned, said provincial police spokesman Ibrahim Tompo.



