Indian Man Sets World Record With 86 Underwater Push-Ups On A Single Breath

An Indian yoga teacher has achieved another remarkable milestone by using his breathing skills and physical strength to set a new underwater world record. After training for two years, he completed 86 underwater push-ups on a single breath, earning his third underwater record, reported Guinness World Records.

Kamal Kaloi, 38, combined his knowledge of calisthenics with breath-holding endurance to claim the record for the most underwater push-ups with a single breath (male).

He completed the challenge in October last year in Ninh Binh, Nam Dinh, Vietnam, where he now lives.

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To complete the attempt, Kamal dived to the bottom of a swimming pool, got into position and performed as many push-ups as possible before returning to the surface for another breath.

Kamal had earlier set the record for the most consecutive yoga positions performed underwater by completing 21 poses in 2020.

He said that he had a passion to do something different from the beginning. Whenever he saw someone who had made a record or achieved something similar, he was always inspired by them. He added that after making his first world record in underwater yoga, he realised his strength and decided to challenge himself further.

In the same year, Kamal also set the record for the most air rings blown underwater with 72. However, that record has since been surpassed by Amelia de los Rios of the USA, who achieved 81.

Speaking about his latest achievement, Kamal said yoga helped him a lot in making the record. He said he had very good experience in holding his breath, which he used during his world record attempt, and that he became an expert in holding his breath for six minutes. He added that he was an expert not only in holding his breath underwater for six minutes but also in performing activities while doing so.

Kamal said he was extremely happy with completing 86 underwater push-ups, although he believes he could perform even more if he attempts the record again.