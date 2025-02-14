India Agrees To Purchase More Oil And Gas From US: Trump

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the U.S. and India have struck an agreement that includes India importing more U.S. oil and gas to shrink the trade deficit between the two countries.

Trump made the comments after a bilateral meeting at the White House with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump also said that Washington and New Delhi will be working together to confront what he called "the threat of radical Islamic terrorism."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)