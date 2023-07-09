Indecent Image Appears During Super Mario Bros' Children Screening In UK, Investigation Underway

It is being reported that the audience was of primary-school age

Police in Northern Ireland investigation has been launched after an indecent image was displayed during a children's screening of the Super Mario Bros at a cinema in Londonderry, BBC reported. The incident took place at Waterside Theatre on Friday.

It is being reported that the audience was of primary-school age. The report further said that an image of a partially undressed woman appeared for a brief time. In fact, the theatre took to social media to apologise and described what happened as "unfortunate but serious".

In a Facebook post the theatre staff, "Waterside Theatre is aware of an unfortunate but serious incident happening today [Friday]."

"The welfare of our visitors is always our main concern and we will work with the relevant authorities. We offer our sincere apologies to all those affected."

The organisers later informed the parents of the children.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was later informed.

A police spokesperson told BBC, "Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information that could help with this investigation is asked to contact police."

DUP assembly member Gary Middleton said, "There needs to be an investigation into how this happened and particularly the equipment used."

"It's important that parents and those involved are informed," he added.

Sean Mooney, an SDLP councillor for Derry and Strabane District Council, told the news outlet it was "an unfortunate matter and unfortunate it happened".

"It would be concerning for the children to see something that's inappropriate," he said.

"But this is pending investigation."