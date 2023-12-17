Inbar Haiman, 27-Year-Old Israeli Woman Taken Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead

Ms Haiman is survived by her parents, brother, and her partner.

A 27-year-old Israeli woman who was kidnapped from the Supernova music festival by Hamas on October 7 has been confirmed dead, Times of Israel reported. The family of Inbar Haiman has received confirmation from the Israel Defense Forces that she was murdered in captivity by Hamas, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum said on Saturday. The statement did not indicate how or when Ms Haiman died.

''A gifted girl, full of love with endless giving. Creative girl and full of joy of life,'' the forum wrote on Facebook while describing her.

''Inbar was an avid art enthusiast and graffiti artist. She had also studied filmmaking in high school. She was a fan of Maccabi Haifa soccer team. She met her partner Noam Alon almost two years ago while studying Visual Communication at the Wizo Academic Center in Haifa. This month they were supposed to have started their fourth year of studies," the forum added.

See the post here:

The 27-year-old, a visual communications student from Haifa, was abducted from the Nova music festival, which was one of the biggest sites of Hamas attack on October 7. Ms Haiman was volunteering at the Supernova Music Festival when Hamas operatives unleashed horror on Israeli civilians.

As the onslaught began, panic-stricken people at the music festival dashed across a field towards their vehicles, to the sound of gunshots in the background. The 27-year-old woman also ran for her life but was caught by a Hamas operative, while her two friends managed to escape. In a video that later went viral, Ms Haiman was seen being dragged by two Hamas operatives on motorbikes. After her capture, her boyfriend Noam Alon pleaded with the authorities for her safe return.

"Unfortunately two terrorists on motorbikes came right at that moment and they grabbed Inbar and took her to Gaza. All I'm asking is for them to be as kind as possible and keep her alive - not expecting too much - just for them to be human, and for them to give the hostages food and water and medical [attention]," Mr Alon, told The Messenger in an October interview.

Ms Haiman is survived by her parents, brother, and her partner.

At least 260 people at the music fest were killed and several others, including Inbar, were taken hostage. Israel's prime minister's office says it now believes there are 129 hostages, 21 of whom have died, as per CNN.