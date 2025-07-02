ICEBlock Creator Compares Tracking US Immigration Agents To Fighting Hitler's Rise

Joshua Aaron, the creator of ICEBlock, the app that allows users to track the real time location of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers across the US, has compared the actions of the agency with "Hitler's rise to power" in Nazi Germany.

Aaron told Newsweek that he "knew something had to be done to help the people" after reading about Project 2025 and when he saw images of ICE agents detaining people. The app became the most downloaded on the App Store in the social networking category this week.

The creator has maintained that the app has not been designed to interfere with law enforcement, and the goal is to help people avoid ICE encounters. The Department of Homeland Security differs from his opinion, and has stated that the app "paints a target on federal law enforcement officers' backs."

Kristi Noem, the Homeland Security Secretary, has said that the app is an "obstruction of justice", however Aaron says the app is only for information.

He said, "When we see ICE agents outside of elementary schools, disappearing college students for their political beliefs or ripping babies from their mother's arms as they scream for their children, we all know their rhetoric of 'getting rid of the worst of the worst' is a lie."

He then went on to compare the current political situation with Nazi Germany and added, "As I often say, if you ever wondered what you would've done if you lived in Germany during Hitler's rise to power, wonder no more because you're doing it right now. Developing ICEBlock was my way of joining the fight and giving people a chance to help protect themselves and their communities."

The app also does not log any user information or location data, which means estimates for the app's usage are likely even higher.

"As of June 29, we had 31.3k users," Aaron said. "Now that ICEBlock is the No. 1 app in social networking-and with all the media attention, I have a feeling that number will be significantly larger."

"As far as the areas in which the user base is the largest, I would have no idea," he added. "We do not track our users at any time, and that includes analytics. There is literally no data about any user captured or stored, ever."

Todd M. Lyons, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Newsweek, "My officers and agents are already facing a 500 percent increase in assaults, and going on live television to announce an app that lets anyone zero in on their locations is like inviting violence against them with a national megaphone", regarding CNN's segment about ICEBlock on Tuesday.

"CNN is willfully endangering the lives of officers who put their lives on the line every day and enabling dangerous criminal aliens to evade U.S. law. Is this simply reckless 'journalism' or overt activism?"

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said on X, "This sure looks like obstruction of justice. Our brave ICE law enforcement face a 500 percent increase in assaults against them. If you obstruct or assault our law enforcement, we will hunt you down and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

