Hollywood Icon Marilyn Monroe's Golden Globe Sells For Record $250,000

Marilyn Monroe won the Golden Globe Henrietta Award for World Film Favorite.

Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's 1961 Golden Globe Award sold for $250,000 (Rs 1.79 crore). It became the only Golden globe in the world to be sold off at a hefty price during an auction, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Ms Monroe's 1956 Raven Black Ford Thunderbird was sold at an astounding USD 490,000 (Rs 3.51 crore). He black satin blouse with matching necktie, that she wore in 1956, was sold off at $43,750 (Rs 31.40 lakh).

Apart from Ms Monroe, a rare collection of the first 10 comic book issues of 'The Amazing Spider-Man' signed by Stan Lee, fetched a whopping $19,200 (Rs 13.78 lakh).

Also, a military uniform that Tom Hanks wore in his Oscar-winning role in 'Forest Gump' made it to the auctioning list.