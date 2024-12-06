Historic Roman Aureus Featuring Brutus, Heads For Auction In Geneva

A priceless piece of history, a Roman gold aureus bearing the image of Brutus, the infamous assassin of Julius Caesar, is set to auction in Geneva on Monday. The coin, considered a national treasure, is expected to fetch over a million Swiss francs, with bidding starting at 750,000 francs ($852,000).

Frank Baldacci, head of Numismatica Genevensis (NGSA), describes the coin as "a piece of history" and "the Da Vinci of Roman coins", adding that "a numismatist's eyes light up when beholding a coin like this".

The aureus, gold currency used in ancient Rome, weighing 8 grams, is one of only 17 known examples and features Brutus's profile framed with laurel leaves on one side, celebrating his military victories on the other.

Struck shortly before the Battle of Philippi in 42 BC, the coin holds immense historical importance, both artistically and politically. Baldacci notes that the laurel wreath and inscription "IMP" (for emperor) suggest Brutus's ambition to promote himself as emperor, despite not holding the title.

The coin's journey spans centuries, traveling discreetly through private collections, including princes and lords collections during the Renaissance. It resurfaced in the 1950s and was sold to a private collector in 2006 for 360,000 Swiss francs.

"This is a coin returning to market after a generation," Baldacci said.

To guarantee its authenticity, the coin is encased in an airtight box, with certification by specialists involving comparison with other ancient coins and gold analysis.

This exceptional rare coin offers a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of history, making it a coveted treasure for collectors and historians alike.

