Hafiz Saeed's Arrest, Anti-Terror Moves A Mere Eyewash, Says Ex-Pak Envoy

Hafiz Saeed was arrested by Pakistan this month. (File)

While Pakistan's Imran Khan-government praises itself after arresting 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, claiming that it is committed to eradicating terrorism from its soil, the reality is in stark contrast, the country's former envoy to the United Kingdom has said. In an opinion piece, Wajid Shamsul Hasan has spoken out about how the apprehension of the UN-designated terrorist is a mere eyewash and propaganda exercise to appease the United States.

Mr Hasan in an op-ed published on news website 'Surkhiyan' has written that "ninth time arrest of the terror group Jamaat-ud-Dawa's chief has a lot to do with Khan's Washington Yatra".

"Hafiz's arrest provoked a prompt tweet from no less than President Trump who described his nabbing as a big success for his efforts. Indeed, Hafiz Saeed's case has been very important from American point of view as well Pakistan where he was top of the order proxy warrior in the eyes of the Establishment," he wrote.

"His arrest on the eve of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the US was described as very timely development. It would wipe Trump's tears since Hafiz Saeed, leader of the banned Jamaatud Dawa is a UN-and US-designated global terrorist," he added.

According to the former envoy, reliable sources close to Hafiz Saeed claim that the US had forced Pakistani law enforcement to arrest him and his group members to please the Americans who are believed to be seeking Hafiz Saeed's services and operatives to wage a proxy war on their behalf against Iran.

However, Hafiz Saeed while meeting his followers despite his arrest, has conveyed to them not to worry, and according to Hassan, said, "It is temporary flirtation of Pakistani leaders to hoodwink the Americans. Once they secure their pound of flesh, business would be restored to back to usual."

