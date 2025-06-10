Greta Thunberg Jabs Trump Over His Snide Remark, Says "World Needs More..."

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Greta Thunberg criticised Donald Trump for mocking her anger over her Gaza aid mission. Trump suggested Thunberg should attend anger management classes following her comments. Thunberg accused Israeli forces of kidnapping her after they intercepted her aid mission.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg slammed US President Donald Trump after he described her as a "strange" and "young, angry person," with "anger issues". He had condemned her attempt to deliver aid to Gaza.

Trump had said, "Anger management - I think she has to go to an anger management class. That's my primary recommendation for her...Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg”, after she said that she was "kidnapped" by Israeli occupational forces, a claim which was dismissed by the Jewish state.

“I think the world needs many more young angry women, to be honest,” she said, after arriving in Paris. Her British-flagged ship "Madleen" was intercepted by Israeli forces in the early hours of Monday, after which she was deported from Israel. “Especially with everything going on right now. That's the thing we need the most of.”

Freedom Flotilla, a pro-Palestine global coalition, had organised a mission that departed on June 1st from Italy to deliver aid to Gaza, which is currently facing a hunger crisis induced by Israel's war against Hamas.

Trump had criticised Thunberg's aid mission and suggested that she take anger management lessons. She accused Israel of "kidnapping us in international waters and taking us against our will”, after security forces intercepted her boat that was carrying aid.

"This is yet another intentional violation of rights that is added to the list of countless other violations that Israel is committing," Thunberg told reporters after arriving at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris after being deported from Israel.

However, this is not the first time Thunberg and Trump are clashing. During a conference in September 2019, Trump had mocked her saying that she is a “very happy young girl”, after she accused world leaders of “failing” her generation at the time, at a United Nations speech.

In 2019 again, Trump had suggested Thunberg to “work on her Anger Management problem”, after she was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year.

