Government IDs, Biometric Data Nail Pahalgam Terrorists' Pakistan Links

The three Pahalgam terrorists, who were killed during Operation Mahadev in Jammu and kashmir's Kashmir's Dachigam on July 28, were Pakistani nationals and senior operatives of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), evidence collected by security forces firmly establishes. These terrorists had been hiding in the Dachigam-Harwan forest belt since the day of the Pahalgam attack, and no local Kashmiri was part of the shooting team, according to the proof report accessed by NDTV.

Three terrorists-- Suleman Shah alias Faizal Jatt, Abu Hamza alias "Afghan" and Yasir alias "Jibran" were killed by Indian security forces on July 28 under operation Mahadev. Per the findings of Indian agencies, Suleman Shah, A++ Laskar commander, was the mastermind and lead shooter of the Pahalgam attack. Hamza and Yasir were A-grade Lashkar commanders. Hamza was the second gunman during the shootout, while Yasir was the third gunman with rear security responsibility.

Pakistani government documents, including voter ID cards and Smart ID chips, were also recovered from the terrorists' bodies, which nails their connection to the neighbouring country.