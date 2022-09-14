Google Loses Appeal Against EU's Record Antitrust Fine, Gets It Slashed

The court said the fine against Google should be slightly reduced to 4.125 billion euros (File)

The European Union's second-highest court on Wednesday overwhelmingly upheld the EU's record fine against Google over its Android operating system for mobile phones, reducing it only slightly for technical reasons.

In a statement, the EU's General court said it "largely confirms the commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices" in order to benefit its search engine.

The court, however, said the fine should be slightly reduced to 4.125 billion euros ($4.1 billion), instead of the 4.3 billion euros decided by the commission in 2018.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)