"If I Die...": Gaza Journalist Killed In Israeli Strike Days Before Wedding

Fatima Hassouna, a 25-year-old Palestinian photojournalist from Gaza, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on April 16. Ms Hassouna, who had spent the last 18 months chronicling the war around her, was killed just days before she was to be married.

The strike, which hit her home in northern Gaza, also claimed the lives of 10 members of her family, including her pregnant sister, according to The Guardian.

Ms Hassouna had long been aware of the risks of her work and the dangers of existing in a conflict zone. Yet, she chose to face them head-on, determined that her story — and those of her people — would be heard.

According to a report in CNN, Ms Hassouna, in an Instagram post in August 2024, said, “If I die, I want a resounding death, I do not want me in urgent news, nor a number with a group.”

She added, “I want a death that the world hears, an effect that remains for the extent of the ages, and immortal images that neither time nor space buries.”

Life Spent Behind The Lens

Ms Hassouna's body of work captured the harsh realities of life in Gaza, from the aftermath of airstrikes to moments of resilience in the face of devastation. Her photographs, shared widely on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, depicted both suffering and defiance.

She continued to work even after her home was destroyed, even after 11 members of her extended family had been killed in previous attacks. According to CNN, her parents survived the latest strike but are now in critical condition and receiving treatment in intensive care.

Hamza Hassouna, Fatima Hassouna's cousin, recounted the incident in an interview with CNN on April 18.

“I was sitting when suddenly two rockets fell, one next to me and one in the living room. The house fell on us, and everything was a disaster,” he said.

The Israeli Response

The Israeli military confirmed the airstrike but stated that it was a targeted attack on a Hamas operative. In a statement published on April 16, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the target was “a terrorist in Hamas' Gaza City Brigade” and claimed measures had been taken to minimise civilian casualties, reported The Guardian.

The impact of the attack has drawn condemnation from press freedom groups.

Outcry From Journalist Associations

The Palestinian Journalists' Protection Center (PJPC) described the strike as a “crime” against journalists and a violation of international law.

In a statement, as reported by CNN, the centre said, “Fatima's powerful photos documenting life under siege were published globally, shedding light on the human toll of the war.”

The PJPC further noted that the location of the strike — her family home on Al-Nafaq Street in Gaza City — suggested a targeted hit that endangered not just her life, but that of her entire family.

A Voice For Gaza In Life And Film

Ms Hassouna's work and voice were set to reach an even wider audience with the upcoming release of a documentary about her life. The film, Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk, directed by Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi, was to be screened at an independent French film festival running parallel to the Cannes Film Festival.

The film documents the reality of daily life in Gaza through a series of video exchanges between Sepideh Farsi and Ms Hassouna. “She became my eyes in Gaza…fiery and full of life. I filmed her laughs, her tears, her hopes and her depression,” Ms Farsi told Deadline, as cited by The Guardian.

Ms Farsi, who lives in exile in France, said she was devastated by the news of Hassouna's death. “She was such a light, so talented. When you see the film, you'll understand,” she was quoted as saying.

Ms Farsi had spoken to Fatima Hassouna only hours before her death, inviting her to attend the film screening in Cannes.

“We both discussed her travelling to France in May to present the documentary in Cannes with me, since she is the main protagonist,” Ms Farsi told CNN. “I thought it was a mistake when I heard about her death.”

Following the news of her death, Sepideh Farsi shared a photo of the two of them on Facebook.

“My last image of her is a smile. I cling to it today,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Fatima Hassouna's last post on Facebook, uploaded less than a week before her death, featured a series of photographs of Gaza's fishermen by the sea, accompanied by a short poem.