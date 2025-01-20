Hamas' Parting Gift To Israel Hostages: Souvenirs To Commemorate Captivity

The three Israeli hostages freed by Hamas were each given a 'gift bag' to commemorate their 15-month captivity after they were captured during the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israeli cities. These 'gift bags', according to reports, contained their photos in captivity, a photo of Gaza and a 'certificate'. Visuals show the three hostages holding up the bags and smiling before their release, apparently left with no other choice.

While a large section of social media users slammed the gesture, describing it as "sick" and a "new definition of cruelty", a section of Hamas supporters cheered it.

Hamas made a propaganda film about the release of the three women they kidnapped over a year ago. They gave them ‘gift bags' with certificates inside. Like they were on a student exchange from Hell. This is one of the SICKEST things I've ever seen. Monsters. pic.twitter.com/iuqlmi8D0c — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) January 19, 2025

The three hostages have been freed in exchange of the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners under a 42-day truce brokered by Qatari, US and Egyptian mediators.

Emily Damari, 28, Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, returned to tears of joy with people lining up on the roads to welcome them. They will be in hospital for some days for evaluation and recovery from their 15-month nightmare.

"After 471 days Emily is finally home," said her mother Mandy Damari, according to an AFP report. "For too many other families the impossible wait continues," she added.

Visuals showed her holding up a bandaged hand and waving to relatives. The Times of Israel reported that the British-Israeli dual citizen lost two fingers after she was shot by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attack. The gunmen broke into her home, shot her dog and she was hit as she was trying to comfort her dying pet, Emily has told her friends and relatives.

Steinbrecher's family said in a statement, "Our heroic Dodo, who survived 471 days in Hamas captivity, begins her rehabilitation journey today."

Celebrations were also seen at Beitunia in West Bank as the Palestinian prisoners were released from Israel's jail.

The 42-day truce is aimed at channelling humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip which has been devastated by Israel's brutal counterstrike to the Hamas attacks.

This is the second truce in the Israel-Hamas war. Earlier, a week-long ceasefire in November 2023 had seen release of Israeli hostage in exchange of Palestinian prisoners. Hamas' October 7 attacks in 2023 killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and 251 people were taken hostage. Israel's counterstrike destroyed much of Gaza, killing 46,899 people, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.