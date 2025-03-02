Frustrated By Potholes, UK Man Places Upside-Down Statue To Catch Officials' Attention

Frustrated by the poor condition of a local road, a British villager decided to take humorous action. He staged a comical scene in a large pothole, placing a pair of fake legs in the accumulated water to highlight its size and the road's disrepair.

A large pothole on Haverhill Road in the Cambridgeshire village of Castle Camps, near the Suffolk border, is just one of several that have formed in the area, the BBC reported.

James Coxall, a 41-year-old carpenter, told the media outlet that the pothole had been there for eight months. While the road isn't particularly busy, he explained that if there were oncoming vehicles, drivers would have to either stop or hit the pothole.

In response, Cambridgeshire County Council stated that one of its highway officers would inspect the road and carry out repairs as needed.

Frustrated by the long-standing issue, Coxall and his family decided to take a lighthearted approach. On Sunday, they turned some old clothes and rags into a pair of legs, dressed in jeans and colourful shoes.

"The shoes were going to charity anyway, so we thought we'd give them an outing first," Coxall joked.

They stuffed the jeans with rags, reinforced them with wood for stability, and placed the figure upside down in the pothole, securing it with a brick.

Coxall shared a photo of the creation on the Facebook group Odd Things Around Cambridge and a local Haverhill community page.

"It's just a bit of fun, and I've had lots of messages about it," he said. "People around here seem to enjoy it, but then again, I am known as a bit of a joker."

Meanwhile, the county council encouraged residents to report potholes using its online tool.