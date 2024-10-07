From New York To London In 60 Minutes: Hypersonic Jet Set For Test Flight In 2025

A revolutionary hypersonic jet, capable of flying from London to New York in just one hour, is set to take to the skies for its inaugural test flight in 2025. Developed by startup engineering company Venus Aerospace, this futuristic plane will reach astonishing speeds of up to Mach 6 (3,600mph/5,795km/h), which is six times the speed of sound. According to a report by Metro, the Venus Detonation Ramjet 2000 lb Thrust Engine, or VDR2, is the powerhouse behind this breakthrough, enabling hypersonic flight.

In partnership with aerospace company Velontra, Venus Aerospace plans to conduct the test flight next year, paving the way for the "high-speed flight economy." Unlike traditional aircraft, this hypersonic jet will fly higher than traditional aircraft, utilising conventional jet engines for takeoff before transitioning to rocket propulsion at altitude. Although not technically reaching the edge of space, passengers will witness breathtaking views of the Earth's curvature and the darkness of space above.

Unveiling the new engine at the Up. Summit, Venus Aerospace co-founder Andrew Duggleby said, ''This engine makes the hypersonic economy a reality. We are excited to partner with Velontra to achieve this revolution in high-speed flight, given their expertise in high-speed air combustion.''

Eric Briggs, Velontra's Chief Operating Officer, said, ''We can't wait to dig in, make the first one fly, and ultimately perfect an engine concept that has lived mostly in textbooks but never as a production unit in the air. We couldn't think of a better partner than Venus. Rocketry pioneers in their own right, and ready to tackle the hard problems, we are eager to fly the same path with them.''

The hypersonic aviation landscape is heating up, with multiple players racing to develop revolutionary aircraft. Sierra Space and Hermeus are also joining Venus Aerospace in the pursuit of Mach 6-capable planes. Meanwhile, China's Space Transportation is working on a "rocket with wings" for space tourism and intercity travel.

These innovative aircraft will transform the flying experience, offering unprecedented speed and efficiency. However, challenges remain, such as managing sonic boom noise and ensuring safety.