French Tourist Dies After Being Trapped In 47 Degrees Celsius In Death Valley

A French tourist who became stranded on a remote road in Death Valley -- routinely one of the hottest places on Earth -- died as temperatures soared to a punishing 116F (47C), the US National Park Service said.

The vehicle that Pierre Michel Formosa, 68, was using with his travel companion, who was also from France, got bogged down in mud on August 17.

The two men decided to hike across salt flats in an effort to find help, but had only gone around 1.3 miles (two kilometers), when Formosa became unable to continue, the NPS said.

The other man carried on and was eventually able to get help from a passing motorist, who alerted authorities.

A search-and-rescue mission discovered Formosa a short time later. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the NPS said.

"This is a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly conditions here can turn dangerous," said Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds.

"Death Valley is an extraordinary place, but its heat, distances, and remoteness can be dangerous, regardless of experience."

Death Valley, which lies about 200 miles northeast of Los Angeles, claims lives every year, despite repeated warnings from park authorities to plan ahead when travelling into such a hostile environment.

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