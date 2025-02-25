Watch: Macron Interrupts Trump After Remark Over Ukraine Aid

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday fact-checked his US counterpart Donald Trump on aid for Ukraine as they met at the White House on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

During a joint press conference, Macron interrupted Trump when he claimed that Europe was merely loaning Ukraine money and would get it back.

"No, in fact. To be frank, we paid. We paid 60 per cent of the total effort," Macron said as he touched Trump's arm to stop him mid-sentence.

"It was -- like the US -- loans, guarantees, grants and we provided real money, to be clear," he added.

After Macron finished his sentence, Trump smirked and said, "If you believe that, it's okay with me."

President Macron humiliated Donald Trump on live television. He shut him up and fact checked him mid sentence.



Trump sat there and smiled. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/jRf1uifE9M — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) February 24, 2025

Macron, the first European leader to meet Trump since he regained power last month, also warned that peace cannot mean the "surrender" of Ukraine, but said talks with the US President had shown a path forward despite fears of a transatlantic rift.

He also said Trump had "good reason" to re-engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin but said it was critical for Washington to offer "backup" for any European peacekeeping force.

"After speaking with President Trump, I fully believe there is a path forward," he said.

Trump, who declined to call Putin a dictator, said he was confident of bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, and that he expected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in the next two weeks.

"I think we could end it within weeks -- if we're smart. If we're not smart, it will keep going," he said earlier in the Oval Office.

The meeting between the two leaders came days after Trump declared his readiness to resume diplomacy with Russia and hold talks to end the Ukraine war without Kyiv.

The US also sided with Russia twice at the United Nations on Monday.