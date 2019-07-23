France's Bordeaux Records Highest Temperature Of 41.2 Degrees Celsius: Weather Service

People cool off at the Trocadero Fountains in Paris. (AFP)

The southwestern French city of Bordeaux saw its highest ever temperature since records began of 41.2 degrees Celsius (106.16 Fahrenheit) Tuesday, weather service Meteo-France said.

The new record surpassed a previous all time high of 40.7C registered in August 2003, with the current heatwave set to break more historic levels in France as the week goes on.

