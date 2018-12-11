Gunman Kills Five In Brazil Cathedral, Commits Suicide

Reports citing police and paramedics said the man fired a revolver and a .38-caliber pistol inside the cathedral, also wounding three people before killing himself.

World | | Updated: December 11, 2018 22:49 IST
The man fired a revolver and a .38-caliber pistol inside the cathedral, say cops. (Representaional)


Sao Paulo: 

A gunman opened fire in a cathedral in the southeastern Brazilian city of Campinas, near Sao Paulo, on Tuesday, killing at least five worshippers before committing suicide, the police said.

Paramedics told media the man fired a revolver and a .38-caliber pistol inside the cathedral, also wounding several people before killing himself.

The motive of the shooting and the identity of the gunman were not immediately known.

"An individual entered a church and opened fire on several people," a police spokesperson said.

"Currently the information we have is six deaths and three wounded," the spokesperson said, declining for the moment to say whether the gunman was included in the toll.

However, television images showed the lifeless body of the gunman, wearing jeans and a blue t-shirt, lying inside the cathedral, holding a discharged pistol in his right hand.

Television also showed paramedics attending several people outside the cathedral and multiple police cars in the street.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


