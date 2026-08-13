Forbes Fires Top Editor Over Secret $6 Million Payment From Research Firm Founder

Forbes has fired longtime chief content officer Randall Lane after discovering that he received a secret payment of about $6 million from RJ Shook, founder of Shook Research, a firm that has worked with the publication for years, The New York Times reported. According to the Times, Lane and Shook had known each other for years, while their professional relationship grew alongside Forbes' partnership with the firm. Forbes reportedly discovered the payment earlier this year and dismissed Lane in July.

It remains unclear why Shook paid Lane. According to the Times, Lane and Shook became particularly close after taking part in a 2013 "humanitarian trip" to Liberia organised by Forbes.

Lane later became an unofficial adviser to Shook, according to a person familiar with their relationship. Lane reportedly viewed the roughly $6 million payment as a personal gift from a friend and did not disclose it to Forbes.

The payment was uncovered after private equity firm PPC Enterprises acquired Shook Research and reviewed the company's emails. The firm's new management reportedly flagged the transaction and brought it to attention.

The payment also appears to have violated Forbes' internal policies. The publication's employee handbook reportedly requires staff to seek approval before taking on outside business and prohibits them from personally profiting from Forbes-related business activities.

Lane, 58, acknowledged receiving the money and was subsequently dismissed. Forbes confirmed his departure to the Times but declined to comment on the payment. Shook Research also declined to comment.

"I made a mistake, and I take responsibility for it. I should have disclosed the gift, and failing to was a serious error in judgment. I deeply regret that, and I lost the job and team I love because of it. None of this changes how I feel about Forbes and the amazing people there," Lane said in a statement to the outlet.

The incident comes as Forbes faces broader scrutiny over its business model and content. In recent years, the publication has expanded its rankings and list-based coverage, including wealth-management rankings produced in collaboration with Shook Research.

Forbes, founded more than a century ago by Scottish journalist BC Forbes, was once known for its influential profiles of major business figures and its celebration of entrepreneurship and wealth. More recently, the publication has faced financial pressures, including cuts to contributors last year as it sought to strengthen its finances.