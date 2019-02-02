Flight From Los Angeles To Hawaii Returns Thrice Before Being Cancelled

The 207 passengers on board were refunded for the flight and given $100 credit for a future flight.

A Hawaii-bound flight was forced to return to the Los Angeles airport three times and was finally cancelled on Saturday, according to various media reports.

The Hawaiian Airlines Flight 33 was headed to Maui's Kahului Airport from Los Angeles International, but turned back three times, Alex Da Silva, the airline's senior manager said.

The plane had already taken off twice but was cancelled after its third return, CNN reported.

All of the turn backs were due to separate and unrelated faults with different systems, Da Silva said.

The 207 passengers on board were refunded for the flight and given $100 credit for a future flight. They are also being accommodated on other flights and will be given hotel rooms and meal vouchers.

"Safety is our top priority, and we apologise for the inconvenience to all our guests who were aboard Flight 33 from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Maui's Kahului Airport today," Hawaiian Airlines said on Friday.

"We understand our guests' disappointment and deeply regret their travel plans were disrupted."