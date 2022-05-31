Fire, Explosion Rip Through Chemical Factory In Omaha, Residents Urged To Evacuate

A massive fire explosion in chemical factory at Omaha, Nebraska.

The residents of Omaha, in the United States' Nebraska, were urged to evacuate their homes by authorities as a massive fire broke out in a chemical factory. The blaze, which started on Monday night, has been categorised as three-alarm fire, depicting its spread and seriousness.

The Omaha Fire Department shared a picture of the blaze on Twitter on Tuesday. "3rd alarm fire at 1415 S 20th St. Active fire please stay clear of the area. We still have units responding,” it said in the caption.

“Media at the third alarm fire please report to the north side of the 1415 S 20th St address by the OPD office blocking traffic on 20th Street just before the railroad bridge. We will have a quick press conference in 10 minutes at 8:07pm,” the fire department further said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. When firefighters realised there were probable propane tanks and combustible chemicals within the plant, they immediately backed away from the flames.

"Due to the explosions and smoke from the fire," city fire battalion chief Scott Fitzpatrick told CNN, "everyone residing between South 13th and South 20th streets, as well as Leavenworth and Martha streets, should evacuate."

According to Pottawattamie County Emergency Management, an agency involved in coordination, collaboration, and integrated support services, the smoke rising from the chemical plant has caused no health threats.

From downtown Omaha, thick black smoke and intense flames could be seen for miles. Hundreds of people gathered on roofs, porches, and sidewalks to watch and record the blaze. At 8:15 am on Tuesday, several massive explosions were recorded, with debris blasted from the building that prompted the police to stop people from entering the area, the Omaha World Herald reported.

Residents who live close to downtown area have been urged to remain at home.