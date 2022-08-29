Explained: Why Launch Of Nasa's Artemis 1 Moon Mission Was Called Off Today

A problem was detected on one of the rocket's main engines, RS-25, 40 minutes before the scheduled liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

NASA said that they first noticed the 'engine bleed' when the launch team began filling the rocket's core fuel tanks with super-cooled liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellants.

The four engines are used during the rocket's core stage and needed to be "conditioned" with cryogenic propellant to bring them up to the correct temperature for launch.

One of these engines did not achieve the high-accuracy temperature as NASA expected it to.