Explained: Can Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony Be Postponed?

In less than a week, Donald Trump will return to the White House and take charge from the incumbent Joe Biden. Every four years, Americans witness the inauguration of a new president on January 20. But can the inauguration be postponed?

Here's a closer look at the rules about the Inauguration Day and whether any delays are possible.

Why Is The New President Inaugurated On January 20?

Inauguration Day is defined by the 20th Amendment to the US Constitution, which says the new president takes office on January 20 unless it's a Sunday. In such cases, the inauguration is moved to January 21. This year, the inauguration will proceed as planned on January 20, Monday, continuing the tradition that dates back to the early days of the republic.

Before the 20th Amendment, the inauguration took place on March 4. The constitutional change in 1933 moved the official transition to January, shortening the time between election results and the beginning of a new administration.

What Happens On Inauguration Day?

While most Americans associate the inauguration ceremony with the swearing-in of the new president, the moment when the presidential power shifts is defined more precisely. According to the 20th Amendment, power transitions at noon on January 20, regardless of whether the incoming president has taken the oath of office.

While the oath of office is typically administered shortly before noon, the president-elect officially assumes the role of president at that precise time. The constitutional provision makes it clear that the transfer of power happens at the stroke of noon.

Can The Inauguration Be Postponed?

In principle, the inauguration cannot be postponed or delayed, as the 20th Amendment is specific about the timing of the transfer of power. If for any reason a president is not selected by noon on January 20, his/her running mate will assume the role of acting president until a new leader is chosen.

In the case of contested elections or other unforeseen delays, the Constitution has procedures in place such as the certification of election results by Congress to ensure the new president can take office on schedule.