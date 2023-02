A former Russian governor, whose arrest sparked massive protests in the far-eastern city of Khabarovsk in 2020, was jailed on Friday for 22 years for allegedly organising two murders.

A court in the Moscow region sentenced Sergei Furgal over the killing of two businessmen in the region nearly 20 years ago.

