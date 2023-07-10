Ex-CNN Journalist Sues Network For Racial Discrimination, Unfair Dismissal

Ms Mohsin has filed an employment tribunal claim

Former CNN reporter Saima Mohsin is suing the news channel for unfair dismissal and racial discrimination following a serious injury she sustained while reporting in Israel. The 46-year-old journalist claims the injury left her with an "invisible disability," New York Post reported.

Ms Mohsin was reporting from Jerusalem on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Her cameraman ran over her foot in a car, and the incident caused severe tissue damage, making it difficult for her to sit, stand and walk or return to work full-time.

The British-Pakistani journalist claims she requested alternative duties and support for rehabilitation but the news channel refused. Ms Mohsin further claims that she asked to transition into a presenting role to reduce travel time but she was told she didn't have the desired appearance. CNN terminated her contract three years later, as per the Guardian.

Following the incident, Ms Mohsin has filed an employment tribunal claim, which is scheduled to be heard in London, because the network had failed to support her after the life-changing injury. "I worked hard to become an international correspondent and loved my job with CNN. I risked my life many times on assignment for CNN believing they would have my back. They did not."

In her complaint, she alleged that she was unfairly dismissed from her role at CNN and that the network discriminates based on race and disability. She claims she was denied high-profile on-air opportunities, with managers choosing to put white American correspondents on air even when she was ready to go live on the ground, the Guardian reported.

CNN opposed Ms Mohsin's claims on territorial grounds, arguing that the terms of Mohsin's contract don't allow her to bring a case in London, the outlet reported.

Ms Mohsin was associated with CNN for more than five years.

Mohsin now presents programmes for Sky News on a freelance basis and has made a programme for ITV about the pain of living with invisible disabilities.



