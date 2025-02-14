Advertisement

EU Says It Will Respond "Firmly And Immediately" To Trump's Tariffs

"The European Commission views President Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as a step in the wrong direction," the bloc's executive body said in a statement.

Brussels:

The EU vowed Friday to respond "firmly and immediately" to trade barriers after US President Donald Trump unveiled tariffs that could hit both allies and competitors.

"The European Commission views President Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as a step in the wrong direction," the bloc's executive body said in a statement. "The EU will react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade".

