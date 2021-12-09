British Government 'Doesn't Do What It Says': Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron accused Boris Johnson's government of failing to keep its word on Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government of failing to keep its word on Brexit, but said he was willing to re-engage in good faith.

"The problem with the British government is that it does not do what it says," Macron told a news conference, adding however that there "had been progress" in the last weeks and that France wanted full cooperation with London.

"I love Great Britain, I love its people. I have an overwhelming desire to have a government that wants to works with us in good faith," he added.

He recalled recent tensions over migrants crossing the Channel and a row over the granting of British fishing licences to French fishermen, which he said he hoped would be resolved before a French deadline on Friday, despite the UK denying that they are working to any such time framework.

Referring to Britain's role in secretly negotiating the sale of US-designed submarines to Australia in September -- at the expense of French ones -- he said this was "not the most obvious sign of friendship, to use understatement".

