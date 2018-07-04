Emirates Takes 'Hindu Meal' Off Menu, Says Other Options For Vegetarians

Emirates say the decision was taken following a review of the on-board products and services.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said the decision to withdraw the Hindu meal option from its in-flight menu was taken following a review of the on-board products and services.

"As part of our continuous review of the products and services available to customers, Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the Hindu meal option. We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback. This helps us improve service efficiencies," the statement read.

Hindu passengers can choose from a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian regionally-inspired meals, the airlines said.

"Food and drink form an integral part of any Emirates flight experience and our menus are created by leading chefs to reflect the culture and preferences of Emirates' diverse customer base. Emirates will continue to provide meal options catering to a number of health and dietary requirements," said the statement.

Vegetarian travelers on Emirates flights can choose from Vegetarian Jain Meal, Indian Vegetarian Meal, Kosher meal and Non-Beef non-vegetarian options.

Many airlines offer the option of booking a Hindu meal if non-vegetarian passengers do not eat beef or pork.