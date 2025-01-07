Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.1 Hits Tibet, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Tibet near the Nepalese border today, the tremors of which were felt in several parts of India, including Bihar and Assam.

Nepal is nestled in a geologically active region, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, forming the Himalayas and making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.

The tremors were particularly felt in Bihar where people were seen outside their houses and apartments. There have been no reports of any damage to property because of the earthquake.

Details to follow.