Advertisement

Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.1 Hits Tibet, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India

The earthquake is believed to have hit near the Tibet-Nepal border.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.1 Hits Tibet, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
New Delhi:

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Tibet near the Nepalese border today, the tremors of which were felt in several parts of India, including Bihar and Assam. 

Nepal is nestled in a geologically active region, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, forming the Himalayas and making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.

The tremors were particularly felt in Bihar where people were seen outside their houses and apartments. There have been no reports of any damage to property because of the earthquake.

Details to follow. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Nepal Earthquake, Tibet Earthquake, Earthquake
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com