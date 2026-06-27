Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Hits Pakistan, No Damage Reported

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology. There were no immediate reports of deaths or damage to property.

This comes hours after an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Pakistan on Friday evening. In an X post, the NCS said that Friday's earthquake occurred at a depth of 75 kilometres.

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