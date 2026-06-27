Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Hits Pakistan, No Damage Reported

- A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan on Saturday, says National Center for Seismology
- No immediate reports of deaths or property damage from Saturday's earthquake
- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan on Friday evening before the Saturday quake
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology. There were no immediate reports of deaths or damage to property.
This comes hours after an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Pakistan on Friday evening. In an X post, the NCS said that Friday's earthquake occurred at a depth of 75 kilometres.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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