Dubai Crown Prince Goes Unnoticed While Travelling In London Tube

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum in London.

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum is in London on a vacation with his family and friends. He has been sharing snippets from there on his official Instagram handle for his 14.5 million followers. These posts have been going viral, and one of them shows the Crown Prince where one would rarely expect a royal to go - the London Underground. Like the Metro, the rapid transit system serves Greater London and some parts of the adjacent counties of Buckinghamshire, Essex and Hertfordshire in England.

In the now-viral photo, Sheikh Hamdan is seen standing in the middle of a crowded London Tube compartment with his friend. The National identified his friend as Badr Ateej and both are unrecognised by the passengers of the train.

"We've got a long way to go and Badr is already bored," the Dubai Crown Prince said in the caption of the post shared almost a week ago.

In another photo, ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also joined Sheikh Hamdan on vacation in London. The Crown Prince shared a picture with his father and his two children on his Instagram handle.

He may have gone unnoticed now, but last month a video went viral which showed Sheikh Hamdan taking selfies with Dubai residents in London, who spotted him in his car.

The video was posted by Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, a friend and regular travel companion of the Crown Prince, and was captioned: "When a Dubai resident spotted @faz3 in #London".

The Crown Prince of Dubai is popularly known as Fazza.

