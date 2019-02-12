Trump Checks On BBC Cameraman Attacked By Supporter At His Rally: Report

Donald Trump continued his speech after the incident at the Texas rally

A supporter of US President Donald Trump attacked a BBC cameraman at a campaign rally in Texas, the news network said on Tuesday.

Sporting a "Make America Great Again" cap, the man shoved and swore at the BBC's Ron Skeans and other news crew before being pulled away at the rally at El Paso on Monday night.

Mr Skeans said the "very hard shove" came from his blindside. "I didn't know what was going on."

Mr Skeans said the man almost knocked him and his camera over twice before he was wrestled away by a blogger.

This is the shameful moment when my cameraman Ron Skeans was attacked by @realdDonaldTrump supporter in El Paso - after the President repeatedly goaded the crowd over supposed media bias. Happily Ron is fine #TrumpElPasopic.twitter.com/F3pv04fRBg - Gary O'Donoghue (@BBCBlindGazza) February 12, 2019

Donald Trump saw the attack and confirmed Mr Skeans was well with a thumbs up after it happened. He continued his speech after Skeans returned the gesture, the BBC said.

A campaign official suggested the attacker was drunk.

BBC Washington correspondent Gary O'Donoghue said the attack was "incredibly violent" and "was a constant feature of these rallies - a goading of the crowds against the media".

Mr O'Donoghue added that he had been "spat at before".