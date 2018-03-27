Donald Trump 'Strongly, Clearly' Denies Stormy Daniels Affair: White House "The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims," made by Stormy Daniels, said White House spokesman Raj Shah.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Donald Trump continues to deny he has any affair after her interview on '60 Minutes'. (File) Washington, United States: Highlights Raj Shah said the only one inconsistent "is the one making the claims" Stormy Daniels spoke about the alleged 2006 affair during an interview In the interview, she said she was threatened to "leave Trump alone"



Donald Trump's White House on Monday denied allegations that he had an extramarital affair with a pornographic actress and drew her credibility into questions."The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims," made by Stormy Daniels, said White House spokesman Raj Shah. "The only person who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims."