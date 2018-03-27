Donald Trump 'Strongly, Clearly' Denies Stormy Daniels Affair: White House

"The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims," made by Stormy Daniels, said White House spokesman Raj Shah.

World | | Updated: March 27, 2018 00:55 IST
Donald Trump 'Strongly, Clearly' Denies Stormy Daniels Affair: White House

Donald Trump continues to deny he has any affair after her interview on '60 Minutes'. (File)

Washington, United States: 

Donald Trump's White House on Monday denied allegations that he had an extramarital affair with a pornographic actress and drew her credibility into questions.

"The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims," made by Stormy Daniels, said White House spokesman Raj Shah. 

"The only person who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Donald TrumpStormy Daniels

