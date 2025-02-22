Advertisement

Trump Says Zelensky, Putin Must "Get Together" To End War

"I think that President Putin and President Zelensky are going to have to get together. Because you know what? We want to stop killing millions of people," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Says Zelensky, Putin Must "Get Together" To End War
Washington:

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia's Vladimir Putin will have to "get together" to end the war between Moscow and Kyiv.

"I think that President Putin and President Zelensky are going to have to get together. Because you know what? We want to stop killing millions of people," Trump told reporters at the White House.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now