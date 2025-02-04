Advertisement

Trump Says US-China Tariff Talks Likely In Next 24 Hours

Speaking to reporters at the White House before a sweeping 10 percent duty was set to come into effect on Chinese imports, Trump said the talks would occur "probably over the next 24 hours."

Washington:

Last-minute talks between Washington and Beijing over President Donald Trump's tariffs will likely be held in the next 24 hours, he said Monday.

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.