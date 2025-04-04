Donald Trump Pressures US Fed Chair To Cut Interest rates

US President Donald Trump on Friday told the Federal Reserve chairman to "quickly" cut interest rates.

"This would be a PERFECT time for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut Interest Rates. He is always "late," but he could now change his image, and quickly," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post minutes before Powell was due to deliver a speech.

