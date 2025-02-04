Donald Trump Jr Accused Of Illegally Hunting A Rare Protected Duck In Italy

Donald Trump Jr. is facing accusations of illegally hunting protected duck species in Italy, sparking outrage among environmentalists and local politicians. A video published by Field Ethos, a website founded by Trump Jr., shows him shooting ducks in a protected area near Venice, including a rare Ruddy Shelduck.

Andrea Zanoni, an Italian environmentalist and politician, has denounced Trump Jr.'s actions, stating that killing the protected bird is a crime. Zanoni claims that Trump Jr. hunted without a regular license and in a conservation area protected by the European Union.

The video, which was filmed in the Pierimpie' valley south of Venice, shows Trump Jr. shooting ducks from a pit blind before addressing the camera. He is seen surrounded by dead birds, including the rare Ruddy Shelduck, which is protected under the European Union's Birds Directive and Italian wildlife protection law.

Zanoni has filed a complaint with the judiciary, stating that "Veneto and Italy are not the property of the USA". Luana Zanella, an Italian MP, has escalated the complaint to the Environment Ministry, seeking an explanation for the incident.

Monica Sambo, of the Democratic Party of Venice, has also spoken out against Trump Jr.'s actions, stating that "protected species are being killed in the Venice lagoon, a protected environment that should be protected".

The controversy has sparked a heated debate about hunting regulations and conservation in Italy. Trump Jr.'s actions have been widely criticised, with many calling for him to be prosecuted for his involvement in the illegal hunting of protected species.

It's worth noting that this is not the first time Trump Jr. has been involved in a hunting controversy. In 2019, he faced criticism for killing a rare Argali mountain sheep in Mongolia without obtaining the necessary permits. He has also been accused of promoting trophy hunting through his website Field Ethos.

