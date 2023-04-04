Live Updates: Donald Trump To Appear In New York Court In Hush Money Case

Donald Trump, 76, is the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges.

Donald Trump, the former US president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, will appear in court on Tuesday to be fingerprinted, photographed and formally charged in a watershed moment ahead of next year's presidential election.

Trump, 76, is the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges. He was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a case stemming from a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, though the specific charges have yet to be disclosed. Trump has said he is innocent and is due to plead not guilty.

Here are the updates on Donald Trump's court appearance:

Apr 04, 2023 21:06 (IST) Trump's journey to New York from Florida

Trump flew to New York City in his Boeing 757 aircraft from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday and arrived at the La Guardia airport. His motorcade then made its way to the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in Manhattan where he stayed overnight. Streets around the high-end Trump Tower have been cordoned off, with heavy police presence in and around the area.



The former President waved at scores of his supporters as he came out from the SUV and was escorted immediately inside the building.



After his court appearance, Trump will immediately fly back to Florida where he will deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in the evening.

Apr 04, 2023 21:03 (IST) Trump to turn himself in, facing historic day in New York court

Apr 04, 2023 20:57 (IST) "Control Yourselves...": New York City Mayor Warns "Rabble-Rousers" Ahead Of Donald Trump's Court Appearance

New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned that authorities will not allow any violence or vandalism in the wake of former US President Donald Trump's arraignment in a Manhattan court and said those found responsible for such behaviour will be arrested.

Apr 04, 2023 20:51 (IST) Trump's Ex-Lawyer To Be Key Witness In Hush Money Case

A former lawyer for Donald Trump who once said he would do anything to protect the former U.S. president is now poised to serve as a key witness in the criminal trial of his longtime boss.



Michael Cohen, who became a top executive at Trump's real estate company and then his personal lawyer, testified twice before the Manhattan grand jury that voted on Thursday to indict Trump following an investigation into a hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Michael Cohen, who became a top executive at Trump's real estate company and then his personal lawyer, testified twice before the Manhattan grand jury that voted on Thursday to indict Trump following an investigation into a hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Cohen has said that Trump directed him to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep her from speaking about a sexual encounter she has said she had with Trump in 2006, meaning he will likely be a prominent witness if the case goes to trial.

Apr 04, 2023 20:48 (IST) Tight security as Trump set for historic court appearance

Donald Trump was set Tuesday to plead not guilty to criminal charges in a New York courtroom in an unprecedented case that threatens to upend the 2024 White House race.



Trump is the first sitting or former American president to be criminally indicted -- a historic development that has propelled the United States into uncharted political waters.



Amid tight security in Manhattan -- and a global media frenzy -- the 76-year-old will learn at his arraignment precisely what charges he faces over hush money paid to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election that brought him to power.

Apr 04, 2023 20:48 (IST) Trump still remains a front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination

The 76-year-old Trump remains a front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, though the still sealed charges that will be unveiled Tuesday potentially threaten to throw his viability as a candidate into question.



He is also using the case to energize his support base and raise millions of dollars for his bid to reclaim the White House next year.

Apr 04, 2023 20:47 (IST) Trump to face charges over his hush payments

Trump was set to arrive early afternoon to face charges likely related to alleged campaign finance violations over his hush payments to a porn star while running for his first presidential term.







Apr 04, 2023 20:47 (IST) Trump arraignment: protests outside court mirror US divide

Dozens of Donald Trump supporters demonstrated outside the courthouse where the former president is due to be arraigned on criminal charges Tuesday, as a handful of vocal counterprotestors shouted an anti-fascist message.



Members of the New York Police Department community affairs division stepped in to the fray as the pro-Trump side -- many sporting familiar "MAGA" hats and attire emblazoned with the American flag -- yelled slurs at their opposition.







