Did Putin Apologise To Israel Over Hitler Remarks? What Kremlin Said

The Israeli PM claimed that he had accepted the apology from Vladimir Putin. (File)

The Kremlin on Friday declined to say whether President Vladimir Putin had apologised to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following an assertion from Russia's foreign minister that Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.

Israel lambasted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the comment, describing the remarks as an "unforgivable" falsehood that minimised the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust.

Bennett said on Thursday that Putin had apologised for the remark, and that he, Bennett, had accepted the apology.

