Did Netflix Introduce 'Skip The Foreplay' Feature? Here's The Truth

Viewers will still need to rely on their existing strategies for navigating intimate scenes

Thousands of fans were fooled by a recent social media post claiming Netflix had introduced a feature that removes sex scenes. The excitement stemmed from Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan mentioning a PG cut of the show for her parents. However, the buzz reached a fever pitch when content creator Soren Iverson shared a seemingly official-looking image on X announcing the feature for all viewers. It turned out, however (spoiler alert!), the image was cleverly edited and the feature doesn't exist.

The edited X post uses a scene of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) emerging from a lake in season 2.

"Skip the foreplay, literally," the text under the image read. "Make family movie night less awkward by deleting naughty scenes from this show."

Mr Iverson in the caption wrote, "Netflix 'skip the foreplay' feature removes naughty scenes to make family movie night less awkward."

The post has been viewed 27 million times on X, with several users commenting their relief at the feature.

Netflix "skip the foreplay" feature removes naughty scenes to make family movie night less awkward pic.twitter.com/NV6Aaj1OSI — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) April 7, 2024

"This would be such a dope feature hey? I think a lot of people would appreciate it," reads one response.

"There is hope for us prudes after all, another user wrote on X.

Despite the excitement, viewers will still need to rely on their existing strategies for navigating intimate scenes while watching with family. The "Skip the Foreplay" feature appears to be nothing more than a clever invention.

Clearing the air, Mr Iverson in a subsequent post wrote, "Well this blew up. I make unhinged stuff like this daily so if you lol'd at this (or breathed through the nose a lil at least), then pls DEMOLISH that follow button."