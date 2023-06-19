Food Delivery Agent In China Jumps Off Bridge To Save Drowning Woman, Rewarded Rs 9 Lakh

He suffered compression fractures when he hit the surface of the water.

A food delivery rider in China is being hailed as a hero after he jumped 12 metres off a bridge to save a drowning woman, South China Morning Post reported. The incident happened on June 13, when Peng Qinglin spotted the woman struggling in the Qiantang River while delivering food to a customer.

In the videos that have surfaced on Chinese social media websites, the 31-year-old man can be seen climbing over the railings of the 12-meter-high bridge and jumping in the water, in an attempt to rescue the woman. He swam towards the woman and brought her to a mounted ladder nearby.

Soon after, police and lifeboats arrived on the scene and completed the rescue within 10 minutes. The woman survived the ordeal and is currently in the hospital for observation.

In an interview with China Blue News, Mr. Qinglin said he was initially afraid due to the bridge's height, but eventually decided to jump into the water.

''It was quite high, and my legs were trembling. However, if I didn't jump, she might not have survived. Nothing is more precious than life,” he told China Blue News in an interview after the incident.

A police officer who was at the scene said that the first words Mr. Qinglin uttered after he returned to dry land were ''My delivery is going to be late'', Straits Times reported. Fearing fines for the delays, he quickly finished his deliveries. Thankfully, the company he worked for understood the situation and did not hold him responsible for the time lost.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident has gone viral, with people hailing Mr. Qinglin 's quick thinking and bravery.

Hangzhou police authorities awarded him the ''Good Samaritan'' title and a cash prize of 30,000 yuan (Rs 3,43,180) for his bravery. His company also presented him with a cash award of 50,000 yuan (RS 5,71,826) and the opportunity to study in college for free.

''I'm just a delivery guy like many others. If I meet someone in danger, I will definitely lend a helping hand,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the woman he saved is in good condition and expressed deep gratitude to him. She revealed that she wanted to drown herself because "life's stresses were too overwhelming."

However, Mr. Qinglin paid a physical price for his bravery as he suffered compression fractures when he hit the surface of the water.

No surgery was required but doctors have advised him to be hospitalised for seven to 10 days.