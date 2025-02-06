"Cry, Bangladesh Cry": Taslima Nasreen After Arson Attack On Mujibur Rahman's Dhaka Home

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen expressed anguish on Thursday over the arson attack on Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka and stressed that memories of freedom fighters must never be erased. A staunch critic of communalism, Ms Nasreen called for a museum to be built on the ruins in the capital's Dhanmondi area and said that those behind the vandalism are ones who never wanted an independent Bangladesh and rejected secularism.

"The last trace of the architect of independent Bangladesh has been burned to ashes today. Cry, Bangladesh, cry," she wrote in a post on X, sharing pictures of the carnage that took place in Dhaka on Wednesday evening.

Calling those behind the attack Islamic terrorists, she said if their angler was towards Ms Hasina, then why did they attack and burn Sheikh Mujib's museum?

Taking an apparent dig at Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus's incumbent regime, Ms Nasreen said those who never wanted freedom from Pakistan in 1971 are now in power.

"Was driving Hasina out of the country not enough? The ones attacking Sheikh Mujib's museum are those who never wanted an independent Bangladesh, who rejected secularism, who wanted an Islamic state in 1971, who wished to align with a militant state like Pakistan. They and their descendants are the ones setting everything on fire today-those who are hardline Muslims, who despise non-believers, who are misogynistic. And they are the ones in power now. They are the Yunus government," she said.

Ms Nasreen had to leave Bangladesh in 1994 in the wake of death threats by fundamentalist outfits over her book "Lajja". The 1993 book was banned in Bangladesh but became a bestseller elsewhere.

She alleged that law enforcement in Bangladesh had remained silent while hardliner Islamists have carried out "destruction, erase Sheikh Mujib's name from history, and wipe out the history of the Liberation War."

Ms Nasreen warned that the dream of erasing Mujib's name from history is not a new ploy, saying that the dream has already turned into a reality since Mr Yunus came to power.

Demanding that the history of Bangladesh's Liberation War be properly preserved, Ms Nasreen said, "A grand, new Dhanmondi 32 should be built again at the location of Dhanmondi 32. The memory of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman should be preserved. A museum should be built, even if it requires a replica.

Calling for an end to religious-based politics, she said a secular state should be established and said the history of Bangladesh's liberation from Pakistan in 1971 should be accurately taught in schools and colleges.

"The mistakes Sheikh Hasina made while in power should be mentioned. She should feel remorse and regret for them. She should seek forgiveness for her mistakes. A new Awami League should be formed by removing thieves, scoundrels, and corrupt individuals, bringing in honest, courageous, progressive, liberal, secular, non-communal, science-minded, dedicated, feminist, and free-thinkers," she added.