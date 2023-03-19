'Criminal Always Returns To ...': Ukraine On Putin's Mariupol Visit

"Cynicism and lack of remorse," Ukrainian Presidential aide said on Putin's visit.

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak on Sunday slammed the surprise visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the port city of Mariupol that Moscow's forces captured last year.

"The criminal always returns to the crime scene... the murderer of thousands of Mariupol families came to admire the ruins of the city and (its) graves. Cynicism and lack of remorse," Podolyak said on Twitter.

