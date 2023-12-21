Cricketer Shadab Khan Gets Honorary Rank In Pak Police, Shares Pics

He also encouraged the youth of Pakistan to serve the country.

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan was recently conferred with the honorary rank of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in the country's Punjab province. He shared photos of the same and said, "IG Punjab & the department made me an honorary DSP. I am honoured to be allowed to serve in a different way."

He also encouraged the youth of Pakistan to serve the country. "We talk about change, let's be the change we want to see. I encourage our next generation to join the Govt. sector to serve the country if possible. #PakistanZindabad," the cricketer continued.

IG Punjab & the department made me an honorary DSP. I am honoured to be allowed to serve in a different way. We talk about change, let's be the change we want to see. I encourage our next generation to join the Govt. sector to serve the country if possible. #PakistanZindabadpic.twitter.com/vRFWP7d8fg — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 20, 2023

Recently, he was ruled out of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and sustained an ankle injury. Pakistan's chief selector Wahab Riaz confirmed the news of Shadab's injury and revealed that he will take at least "two weeks for rehab" and will be available after that.

Mr Khan was last seen in action for Pakistan during the ODI World Cup, which was held in India from August 5 to November 19. The player had a below-par outing in the tournament as Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals. He had said that he let himself down and could not create an impact during the tournament. "I have let myself down, I didn't live up to my potential as a bowler that has impacted the team's performance. You always try to win a tournament, this could not happen. We are out of the semifinals. Coaches, players, support staff everyone is disappointed. Whenever a tournament starts, we have to improve in all three departments. As a team, we failed to adapt to modern-day cricket," he said at that time.

Meanwhile, in February, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah was also appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of Balochistan Police and was honoured with the DSP rank in a ceremony held at the IG Balochistan Police Office. "As a child, I had been scared of policemen. My parents would scare me by mentioning the police. However, as I have grown up. I have come to realise the sacrifices they make to keep us said. They don't just put their lives at risk for us, but I have a far more simple example of their service," he said at that time.

"Those appointed with us at the NCA stay awake at night to protect us. I cannot even function if I do not get a good night's rest. I have immense respect for the police and am deeply grateful for their assistance," Mr Khan added.