Chinese Professor Criticised Xi Jinping; Suspended

President Xi Jinping was criticised by the Chinese professor Xu Zhangrun in his articles.

A Chinese university professor, who openly criticised President Xi Jinping, has been suspended and his teaching duties have been stripped off by the authorities.

Xu Zhangrun, a law professor at the Tsinghua University in Beijing, was suspended earlier this month after he penned several articles crticising Xi Jinping's hardline policies. The professor has been placed under investigation by the varsity, said Xu Zhangrun's colleague Guo Yuhua, a sociology professor at the same institution.

In an opinion article last year, Xu Zhangrun alleged that the Chinese President was fostering a personality cult and demanded the restoration of presidential term limits, which was scrapped by the National People's Congress, South China Morning Post reported.

The 56-year-old professor also called for a review of the official account of the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, which was brutally crushed by the security forces. The article was widely circulated on social media.

According to Guo Yuhua, Xu Zhangrun was told that he will not be allowed to carry out his teaching and research activities while the university conducted an official inquiry.

Xu Zhangrun was also barred from taking new students during the suspension period, Guo Yuhua said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.