Chinese Businessman In Bankruptcy Sells Sausages To Pay Off A Debt Of Rs 52 Crore

The story of Tang Jian has moved millions on social media.

After declaring bankruptcy, a millionaire businessman from China is selling grilled sausages at his roadside stand to raise money. He built a roadside shop to pay off his debt, which totals more than Rs 52 crore, The South China Morning Post reported.

He uses his own hands to prepare meals and serve customers. His life story and business are making headlines in China, and his customer service is trending on social media.

According to The South China Morning Post, Tang Jian, 52, has earned praise from the Chinese public for his plan to raise money by setting up a street stall in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou to repay the huge debt of Rs 52 crore he faces after declaring bankruptcy.

The news outlet further said, quoting The Qianjiang Evening News, that Tang had been a successful businessman, owning several restaurants, and that by the age of 36 he had built a considerable fortune.

However, in 2005, he made a foray into the landscape engineering industry, and his fortunes changed. The more money he invested in the venture, the more he lost.

Eventually, he was forced to sell his restaurants, homes, and cars, but debts of $6.4 million (Rs 52 crore) remained. That is when he came up with the sausage-selling plan.

"Every sausage is genuinely filled with meat, and there is no starch in it. When compared with those sold in amusement parks or markets, ours will make you feel safer," Tang was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

"Each of us lives a challenging life and encounters many difficulties, but we must hold on to a spirit of never being defeated," Tang said.