Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia from March 20 to 22.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week, Beijing's foreign ministry said Friday.

"At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22," the ministry said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)